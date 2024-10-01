Just in time for summer, Tupperware have come out with the hottest hydration inspiration in the shape of the Aquavibe 2L Drink Bottle.

Whether it be weekend trips to the beach, a 1:00am sip from the bedside bottle, a desk drink, or a hydration boost after Pilates, you’ll find the Aquavibe by my side.

Having previously struggled with reaching my daily water intake, I have found the time marker system appearing down the side of the bottle to be a complete game-changer.

Motivated to empty the bottle by 8:00pm, I have seen myself sipping 250ml of water every two-hours while also consuming less caffeinated drinks.

As we enter Pink October for global awareness of breast cancer, 10 per cent of every pink Aquavibe bottle sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In our opinion, there is no better time to hop on the band wagon than now – support a worthy charity and get your daily hydration sorted before the sunny season kicks off.

Tupperware’s Aquavibe 2L drink bottle review verdict Our rating: (8.75 out of 10)

Why we rated it a [8.75/10}: The Aquavibe 2L Bottle is large enough for me to only have to fill once in the morning. I have also found myself more motivated than usual to ensure that I keep hydrated throughout the day. Pros Ergonomic, one-handle grip design for added travel convenience

Increases daily water intake by way of a fun game

Requires one fill a day, saving time and improving productivity

Leak-proof cap preventing spillage

Dishwasher safe materials Cons Heavy to hold for extended periods of time

Detached straw making it possible to become lost

Can’t be used for carbonated drinks

The Aquavibe bottle in all its glory!

What’s so special about the Tupperware Aquavibe 2L drink bottle?

The clear design paired with the hourly drinking marker serves as a powerful motivator for consistent hydration throughout the day.

Tupperware Aquavibe 2L drink bottle materials and size

Designed to hold up to two litres of liquid, filling the water bottle up once a day is enough for your recommended daily intake.

As part of the ECO+ range, the materials used in the making of the Aquavibe Bottle are first food-safe and sustainably derived from mixed plastic waste and renewable sources.

This includes the silicone topped straw, an addition catering to those who prefer to sip than swig their drinks.

How to use the Tupperware Aquavibe 2L drink bottle?

To prepare for your first day of Aquavibe sipping, set up the bottle with the included accessories. Start by clicking the carry handle into position at the back of the cap, and next connect the silicone lip cover to the plastic straw.

From here, fill the bottle up to the 1750ml mark just as you would a standard drink bottle. Finally, screw the lid on and sip your way to the two-hourly mark.

Results from our test

After just one week of using the Aquavibe Bottle, I saw my daily water intake increase tenfold. While I’ve tried various water bottles in the past, I never felt compelled to finish one.

The game-changer for me with the Aquavibe is the hourly drinking markers along the side of the canister. Not only has it been incredibly satisfying to reach the final marker by day’s end, but I’ve also noticed a positive change in how I feel.

Sure, drinking two litres of water daily means more bathroom breaks, but I’ve found that I experience fewer afternoon headaches after long hours in front of my computer screen. It’s clear that staying hydrated has made a significant difference!

Overall, is the Tupperware Aquavibe 2L drink bottle worth it?

If you are searching for a water bottle large enough to get you through the day, then yes, the Aquavibe is well worth your money.

While it does not retain low temperatures like thermal alternatives, you will be sure to have more than enough water with you on any occasion.

Plus, with a convenient carry handle, lugging this two litre bottle around will be no problem.

Where to buy the Tupperware Aquavibe 2L drink bottle?