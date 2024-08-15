Dealing with eczema can be a real itch—literally! If you’ve got sensitive skin that flares up at the slightest touch, you know how tricky it can be to find a body wash that doesn’t make things worse. The wrong body wash can leave your skin feeling dry, irritated, or even more inflamed, which is the last thing you need when dealing with eczema.

Luckily, there are body washes out there that are gentle, hydrating, and specially designed for sensitive, eczema-prone skin. From soothing oatmeal formulas to soap-free cleansers packed with moisture-locking ingredients, we’ve rounded up the best options that will keep your skin calm and happy.

So, if you’re ready to ditch the itch and upgrade your shower routine, check out these best body washes for eczema that will leave you feeling clean and comfortable!

2024’s top body washes for eczema QV Gentle Wash, $19.99, Priceline (here’s why) Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash, $11.85, Amazon (here’s why) DermaVeen Extra Gentle Soap-Free Wash, $16.20, Amazon (here’s why)

The best body washes for eczema 2024

01 QV Gentle Wash from $19.99 (1L) at Priceline Best for: Sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Formulated without soap, this gentle wash is ideal for soothing and hydrating irritated skin. QV Gentle Wash is a highly recommended product for those with eczema and other sensitive skin conditions. Free from soap and fragrance, this wash is formulated with 15% glycerin to help restore moisture while cleansing. It is pH balanced to protect the skin’s natural barrier and prevent further irritation. Dermatologically tested, QV Gentle Wash is suitable for daily use and can be used on both the body and face. Its gentle formulation helps prevent dryness and is perfect for people who need a mild, non-irritating cleanser. If you’re looking for a body wash that cleanses without aggravating eczema, this is a great option. Sizes: 500ml, 1L Colours: Clear (unscented) Material: N/A (formulated without soap) Key features: QV Gentle Wash is a mild, soap-free cleanser designed to keep sensitive skin calm and hydrated. Its glycerin-rich formula helps maintain moisture, making it an excellent option for people suffering from eczema or dermatitis. Soap-free and fragrance-free formula

Contains 15% glycerin for hydration

pH balanced for skin barrier protection

Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin

Suitable for daily use on face and body Available at: $19.99 (1L) at Priceline

$21 (1L) at Amazon

$21 (1L) at Woolworths

$22.99 (1.25L) at Chemist Warehouse Shop now 02 Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash from $11.85 (usually $29) (1L) at Amazon Best for: Dry, itchy skin. Formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal to relieve itching and soothe irritation caused by eczema. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash is a gentle, soap-free cleanser designed for people with dry and eczema-prone skin. Enriched with natural colloidal oatmeal, this body wash provides immediate relief for itchy skin while gently cleansing. Its creamy formula helps restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Free from fragrances and dyes, Aveeno’s formula is gentle enough for daily use, even on the most sensitive skin. Dermatologists recommend this body wash for its ability to provide long-lasting hydration, making it an ideal choice for those with eczema or very dry skin. Sizes: 354ml, 532ml Colours: White (creamy texture) Material: N/A (soap-free formula) Key features: Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash offers soothing, hydrating relief for dry and irritated skin. Its natural colloidal oatmeal formula is clinically proven to protect and nourish skin while helping to alleviate the symptoms of eczema. Contains natural colloidal oatmeal for soothing relief

Soap-free, fragrance-free, and dye-free

Helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier

Clinically proven to relieve itching

Suitable for daily use on dry, sensitive skin Available at: $11.85 (usually $29) (1L) at Amazon

$24.99 (usually $29) (1L) at Chemist Warehouse

$29 (1L) at Big W

$29 (1L) at Woolworths Shop now 03 DermaVeen Extra Gentle Soap-Free Wash from $16.20 (usually $25.19) (1L) at Amazon Best for: Soothing and hydrating sensitive, eczema-prone skin. Enriched with natural colloidal oatmeal to calm and protect the skin. DermaVeen Extra Gentle Soap-Free Wash is specially formulated for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Its key ingredient, natural colloidal oatmeal, is known for its ability to soothe irritation and restore the skin’s protective barrier. This wash is soap-free, pH balanced, and free from common irritants like sulfates, artificial dyes, and fragrances, making it ideal for those with eczema or very dry skin. Its gentle formulation hydrates while cleansing, ensuring that the skin stays moisturised and free from irritation after every wash. Dermatologically tested and recommended, DermaVeen Extra Gentle Wash is a reliable option for calming flare-ups and maintaining healthy, balanced skin. Sizes: 250ml, 500ml, 1L Colours: Clear (unscented) Material: N/A (soap-free formula) Key features: DermaVeen Extra Gentle Soap-Free Wash is designed to soothe and hydrate while gently cleansing eczema-prone and sensitive skin. Its colloidal oatmeal formula provides long-lasting relief and protection. Contains natural colloidal oatmeal for soothing relief

Soap-free, pH-balanced formula

Free from sulfates, dyes, and fragrances

Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin

Helps restore the skin’s protective barrier Available at: $16.20 (usually $25.19) (1L) at Amazon

$24.99 (usually $29.99) (1L) at Chemist Warehouse

$30 (1L) at Woolworths Shop Now 04 Cetaphil PRO Eczema Soothing Wash from $16.99 (usually $23.99) (295mL) at Priceline Best for: Irritated, inflamed skin. Specially formulated for eczema-prone skin, with ceramides to restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Cetaphil PRO Eczema Soothing Wash is a top choice for people with eczema and sensitive skin. Its unique formula contains ceramides and filaggrin complex, which help restore and strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier, providing relief from eczema symptoms. This soap-free, fragrance-free wash is gentle on the skin, making it perfect for daily use on irritated or inflamed areas. Dermatologist-recommended, this product helps lock in moisture while reducing dryness and irritation. For those dealing with frequent eczema flare-ups, Cetaphil PRO offers soothing relief while gently cleansing the skin. Sizes: 295ml

Colours: Clear (unscented)

Material: N/A (soap-free formula) Key features: Cetaphil PRO Eczema Soothing Wash is a gentle yet effective cleanser formulated to provide relief for irritated and inflamed skin. With ceramides and a moisture-locking formula, it helps soothe and restore eczema-prone skin. Contains ceramides to restore the skin’s barrier

Soap-free and fragrance-free formula

Dermatologist-recommended for eczema

Helps lock in moisture to prevent dryness

Gentle enough for daily use Available at: $16.99 (usually $23.99) (295mL) at Priceline

$18.89 (usually $23.99) (295mL) at Amazon

$20.99 (usually $23.99) (295mL) at Chemist Warehouse Shop Now

What Body Washes Do Dermatologists Recommend for Itchy Skin?

Dermatologists often recommend gentle, soap-free body washes that hydrate and soothe the skin for those dealing with itchy skin. Commonly suggested options include:

Cetaphil PRO Eczema Soothing Wash: This is a popular choice due to its ceramide-rich formula, which helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier while gently cleansing. It’s specifically designed for sensitive, itchy skin.

This is a popular choice due to its ceramide-rich formula, which helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier while gently cleansing. It’s specifically designed for sensitive, itchy skin. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash: Enriched with natural colloidal oatmeal, this body wash is well-known for soothing irritation and dryness. It’s a fragrance-free option that’s gentle on itchy, eczema-prone skin.

Enriched with natural colloidal oatmeal, this body wash is well-known for soothing irritation and dryness. It’s a fragrance-free option that’s gentle on itchy, eczema-prone skin. QV Gentle Wash: Soap-free and pH balanced, this body wash contains glycerin, which helps hydrate the skin. Dermatologists often recommend it for itchy or sensitive skin because it’s mild and helps protect the skin’s natural barrier.

Soap-free and pH balanced, this body wash contains glycerin, which helps hydrate the skin. Dermatologists often recommend it for itchy or sensitive skin because it’s mild and helps protect the skin’s natural barrier. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash: Formulated with omega oils and other moisturising ingredients, this wash is designed to cleanse without stripping the skin of essential moisture, making it a go-to for people with itchy, dry skin.

Is Antibacterial Body Wash Good for Eczema?

Antibacterial body washes are generally not recommended for eczema unless specifically advised by a dermatologist. While antibacterial washes can help reduce bacteria on the skin, they can also be overly drying and irritating, which can make eczema symptoms worse.

Eczema-prone skin is often sensitive, and the harsh ingredients commonly found in antibacterial washes (such as triclosan and alcohol) can strip away the skin’s natural oils. This weakens the skin’s barrier, leading to more dryness, irritation, and flare-ups. Keeping the skin hydrated is crucial for managing eczema, and antibacterial washes may do the opposite.

However, in certain cases where eczema is accompanied by a bacterial infection (such as impetigo), a dermatologist might recommend an antibacterial body wash or medicated cleanser. But this would be a temporary measure under medical advice.

In general, for managing eczema, it’s better to use soap-free, fragrance-free body washes with moisturising ingredients like glycerin or ceramides. These help keep the skin’s barrier intact, which is essential for controlling eczema.

