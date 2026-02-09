These small but mighty benchtop ovens save time (and space)

Benchtop ovens have come a long way from the basic toaster oven of yesteryear. Today’s models are surprisingly powerful, offering everything from classic baking and grilling to air frying, rotisserie cooking and even steam functions, all without the need for a full-size, built-in oven. Whether you’re short on kitchen space, cooking for one or two, or simply want a faster, more energy-efficient way to prepare everyday meals, a benchtop oven can be a smart and versatile addition to your kitchen.

Why buy a benchtop oven?

One of the biggest reasons to invest in a benchtop oven is convenience. They heat up quickly, are easy to use, and are ideal for smaller cooking tasks where firing up a full oven feels unnecessary. Some home cooks also use them as a second oven, which is especially handy when entertaining or tackling big family meals.

Things to consider before making a purchase

When choosing the best benchtop oven for your needs, it’s worth thinking about features versus simplicity. Basic models are great if you mainly want to bake, grill or toast, but if you like to experiment in the kitchen, multifunction ovens can offer excellent value. Combi ovens with steam can help keep food moist, air-fryer ovens deliver crispy results with less oil, and rotisserie functions are perfect for golden, evenly cooked chicken, all in one compact appliance.

Capacity is another key consideration. Smaller ovens (around 20–30 litres) are ideal for singles, couples, or kitchens with limited bench space, while larger models (40 litres and above) are better suited to families, batch cooking or anyone who wants to roast a whole chicken or cook multiple dishes at once. Always check internal dimensions as well as litre capacity to make sure your favourite trays and dishes will fit comfortably.

To help narrow things down, we’ve rounded up the best benchtop ovens available in Australia right now, covering everything from compact budget buys to feature-packed standouts.

Best benchtop ovens in Australia

