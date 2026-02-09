These small but mighty benchtop ovens save time (and space)

Benchtop ovens have come a long way from the basic toaster oven of yesteryear. Today’s models are surprisingly powerful, offering everything from classic baking and grilling to air frying, rotisserie cooking and even steam functions, all without the need for a full-size, built-in oven. Whether you’re short on kitchen space, cooking for one or two, or simply want a faster, more energy-efficient way to prepare everyday meals, a benchtop oven can be a smart and versatile addition to your kitchen.
Why buy a benchtop oven?
One of the biggest reasons to invest in a benchtop oven is convenience. They heat up quickly, are easy to use, and are ideal for smaller cooking tasks where firing up a full oven feels unnecessary. Some home cooks also use them as a second oven, which is especially handy when entertaining or tackling big family meals.
Things to consider before making a purchase
When choosing the best benchtop oven for your needs, it’s worth thinking about features versus simplicity. Basic models are great if you mainly want to bake, grill or toast, but if you like to experiment in the kitchen, multifunction ovens can offer excellent value. Combi ovens with steam can help keep food moist, air-fryer ovens deliver crispy results with less oil, and rotisserie functions are perfect for golden, evenly cooked chicken, all in one compact appliance.
Capacity is another key consideration. Smaller ovens (around 20–30 litres) are ideal for singles, couples, or kitchens with limited bench space, while larger models (40 litres and above) are better suited to families, batch cooking or anyone who wants to roast a whole chicken or cook multiple dishes at once. Always check internal dimensions as well as litre capacity to make sure your favourite trays and dishes will fit comfortably.
To help narrow things down, we’ve rounded up the best benchtop ovens available in Australia right now, covering everything from compact budget buys to feature-packed standouts.
Best benchtop ovens in Australia
Ninja Foodi XL Pro Oven
Best overall benchtop oven
$447.99 from Myer
This is a versatile combi oven with steam and convection functions, ideal for baking, roasting, steaming and toast. It’s a great all-round performer for most kitchens.
SMEG Retro Style Benchtop Combi-Steam Oven
Best premium option
$1,588 from Appliances Online
This retro-styled, high-end benchtop combi steam oven is a feature-rich option, with stylish design and excellent build quality. Its multi-functional design seamlessly combines traditional cooking, air frying, and steam capabilities in one compact unit, making it easy to switch between functions.
Westinghouse Benchtop Compact Oven with Air fry
Best air-fry + oven hybrid
$381.00 from Appliances Online
Not only can this appliance do everything your built-in oven does (just on a smaller scale), it also functions as an air fryer. Talk about versatility!
Sunbeam Quick Start Oven
Best mid-range, everyday option
$234.00 from Woolworths
This is a great all-rounder for the whole family to use, it’s simple but effective, and large enough to cook 30cm pizzas.
Devanti Convection Oven
Best family-friendly, budget option
$169.95 from Amazon ($123.86 for Prime members)
This extra-large option has a huge 60L capacity and is also a fantastic budget-friendly option. It’s the number one bestseller in mini ovens on Amazon.
Morphy Richards Benchtop Convection Oven with Hot Plates
Best compact option
$223.96 from Myer
This compact option is great for smaller kitchens, holiday homes or even caravans. The fully functional hot plates add extra versatility for frying and boiling.