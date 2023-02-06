Prince Harry and Sasha Walpole (standing left) in 2001. Getty

Formerly the royal groom at King Charles' home, Highgrove, Walpole shared that she felt pressured to reveal her identity as the "hunt" felt like a "ticking timebomb".

"At first I thought I could hide and that it would blow over. But as the names of different women, some of whom I know, became public I realized that to make the speculation stop, I needed to tell the truth," she said.

In her interview she also called Harry out for recounting the moment in such detail.

"I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller."

Prince Harry and Sasha Walpole hang out with friends. Getty

Considering her friends had started to identify her as the 'mystery woman', Walpole says now she can now live more comfortably after sharing the account in her own terms.

She also confirmed with the audience that his description was, in fact, accurate.

"The real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended. Afterwards I did grab his bum and give him a slap. I gave him a little squeeze as well. He had a peachy bum."