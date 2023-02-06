The "older woman" Prince Harry lost his virginity to reveals her identity
"I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that."
- by
New Idea team
Prince Harry was nothing short of revealing in his autobiography, Spare. As widely reported, the debut piece was met with harsh criticism - for the digs towards his familyand the 'TMI' details culminating in frequent references to his "todger".
Perhaps the most jarring detail for Royal fans was Harry's recount of his first sexual experience behind a pub. In what was described as a "humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," the undisclosed lady herself has publicly revealed her identity.
WATCH: Sasha Walpole reveals herself as the "older woman" Prince Harry lost his virginity to. Article continues after video.
Speaking to The Sun 40-year-old Sasha Walpole revealed, "In my words, I am the lady Prince Harry wrote about in his book who he lost his virginity to."
This moment in question was what Harry described as, "I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away."
Walpole, who is two years older than Harry, said, "I would never have spoken out if Harry hadn’t. I’m not that sort of person. If I was going to talk about it, I could have done so a long time ago. He has brought it to my door by writing about it."
Prince Harry and Sasha Walpole (standing left) in 2001.
Getty
Formerly the royal groom at King Charles' home, Highgrove, Walpole shared that she felt pressured to reveal her identity as the "hunt" felt like a "ticking timebomb".
"At first I thought I could hide and that it would blow over. But as the names of different women, some of whom I know, became public I realized that to make the speculation stop, I needed to tell the truth," she said.
In her interview she also called Harry out for recounting the moment in such detail.
"I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller."
Prince Harry and Sasha Walpole hang out with friends.
Getty
Considering her friends had started to identify her as the 'mystery woman', Walpole says now she can now live more comfortably after sharing the account in her own terms.
She also confirmed with the audience that his description was, in fact, accurate.
"The real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended. Afterwards I did grab his bum and give him a slap. I gave him a little squeeze as well. He had a peachy bum."