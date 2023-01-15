The Princess of Wales took moves to protect her three children from their uncle when Princess Charlotte wound up in his book. Getty

Kate’s furious call

Learning that Harry wrote about Charlotte’s traumtic bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of his 2018 wedding, Kate “phoned William and patched in Charles and basically said enough was enough,” tells a source.

“The kids are not fair game. Harry knows all too well how dangerous it is security-wise to drag the kids into any conflict.

“Plus, Kate can’t believe Charlotte has to grow up knowing her uncle wrote about her toddler tears to make money off a book.”

Camilla plots revenge

The Queen Consort enjoyed friendships with journalists for years before Harry accused her of “sacrificing me” for her personal PR.

“Harry’s made it seem like having friends who are reporters is the ultimate sin, but Camilla won’t be shamed into ditching some of her oldest contacts,” says a source.

Even some of Princess Diana’s closest confidants included magazine editor Tina Brown and Daily Mail writer Richard Kay.

“Camilla thinks Harry’s attack is hypocritical, and he’s done himself no favours by painting her in such a distasteful light. After all her hard work, she feels she has no choice but to fight back.”

King consults lawyers

During his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s talk show last week, Harry might have gleefully declared that the royals are running scared after the release of Spare, but insiders close to his father say nothing could be further from the truth.

“Publicly, the King is saying nothing, and privately, while he might be saying nothing to Harry, he is talking a lot – to his lawyers,” says a source.

New Idea understands that going forward, King Charles is only speaking to his youngest son through legal counsel.

“Harry is volatile and anything Charles says can and will be used against him, he knows that now,” says a source.

“There is some chatter he should hit back legally about Harry’s insinuations.”

Anne’s final warning

One Windsor who’s never backward in coming forward is Princess Anne, who, sources say, has already read the riot act to her nephew.

“She basically phoned him up and said that his grandmother would have been so disappointed in him,” says a source.

Anne didn’t escape Harry’s poison pen, with the Duke of Sussex making a jab at his famously hardworking aunt.

“Certain members had become obsessed … [with having] the highest number of engagements,” he writes.

“Things Willy and I wouldn’t have dreamed of including. Nine private visits with veterans, helping with their mental health? Zero points. Flying by helicopter to cut a ribbon on a horse farm? Winner.”

Eugenie blindsided

Ever since Harry met Meghan, his cousin Princess Eugenie has stood by their side, even visiting the couple in California last year.

So when Harry became the first royal to publicly address the sexual abuse allegations against Eugenie’s dad. Prince Andrew – complaining that even his scandal-ridden uncle still had private security when his family didn’t – it’s no wonder the youngest York was upset.

“She couldn’t believe Harry would do this to her, after all the support she’s showed them and the close friendship she’s given Meghan,” says a source. “Eugenie remaining friends with the Sussexes has made life at the palace difficult for her too.”