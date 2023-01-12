Listeners have pointed out how strange it is that he describes getting frostbite on his ‘todger’ and even quotes the Spice Girls. Getty

Jimmy Kimmel aired a spoof extract of the book on his show, getting a voice actor to mimic Harry’s voice and reading out a made-up passage relating to Prince Harry’s teddy bear.

The spoof read, “My primary perception of Pa's teddy was one of grudging, resentment," it said. "It was widely understood that frizzy bobble was third in line for the crown. I detested that woolly little w*****”.

An excerpt of the audiobook where Harry sings Your Song by Elton John was also made fun of by Sharon Osbourne who said, “I'm so embarrassed I've got sweaty armpits.”

"I'm embarrassed for him and I don't even like him."

Readers were also hoping that Harry would sing the lyrics to Wannabe by Spice Girls, but unfortunately, he seems to say these lyrics rather than sing them.

One listener commented on TikTok, "Him narrating his time with the Spice Girls is iconic. The whole chapter is gold”.

A number of listeners said that Prince Harry speaking on the audiobook sounded similar to British Chef Gordan Ramsey.

Columnist Gary Spence commented on Twitter, "Did Gordon Ramsay do the audiobook for Prince Harry? Or have I just never noticed how alike they sound?".