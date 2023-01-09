Prince Harry hired J.R. Moehringer to ghost write Spare. Getty

Who is Prince Harry’s ghost writer?

Harry hired John Joseph Moehringer, acclaimed ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who goes by the pen name J.R. Moehringer, to ghost write Spare.

It’s been reported that the two ‘collaborated’ on the book and while the book is written in first person from Harry’s perspective, it’s likely that Moehringer wrote most of the book after discussing the details of Harry’s life with Harry himself.

Moehringer also ghost wrote memoirs for tennis star Andre Agassi (Open: An Autobiography) and American billionaire Phil Knight (Shoe Dog).

Not only this, but Moehringer wrote a memoir, The Tender Bar, about his own life. The Tender Bar was eventually adapted into a film of the same name, and was directed by George Clooney and starred Ben Affleck.

Why is Prince Harry’s book called Spare?

The title of Harry’s memoir refers to the saying, ‘The heir and the spare,’ which essentially refers to aristocratic families and how the first-born child is heir to the title/estate and the second-born child is the back-up, in case anything happens to the first-born.

Prince Harry has regularly been referred to as a ‘spare’ as his older brother, Prince William is the heir to the British throne. It’s even been reported that King Charles himself has called his youngest son a ‘spare’, hence the title of Prince Harry’s book.

How much did Harry get for Spare?

Page Six reported in 2021 that Prince Harry was paid at least US$20 million (roughly £16.5 million and AU$29 million) for his memoir.

But a spokesperson from Penguin Random House has said that Prince Harry will “support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare”.

Prince Harry will give US$1.5 million to UK charity Sentebale, which he co-founded as a nod to Princess Diana’s legacy. Sentebale supports vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.

Prince Harry will also give £300,000 to UK non-profit, WellChild. Harry has supported WellChild, which endeavours to provide the best care and support to sick children and young people with serious illnesses, for 15 years.

Prince Harry Spare release date

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023.