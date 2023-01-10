The royal family posted a special message on Twitter to celebrate Kate Middleton’s 41st Birthday. Twitter

Kate’s birthday was also honoured with a special moment which is reserved for the senior royals.

The bells at Westminster Abbey rang to commemorate her birthday which only happens with three other royals, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William.

“The Abbey bells can be heard ringing out before services and in celebration of church festivals ... The bells have also traditionally been rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of The Royal Family,” a Westminster Abbey representative explained.

WATCH: King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry march at the Queens funeral

The royal family has not yet responded to Harry’s recent interviews, or book release.

Ahead of his tell-all memoir, Spare hitting bookstores on January 10, Prince Harry has given two interviews; one with Tom Bradby for the UK’s ITV and another with Anderson Cooper for the US 60 Minutes.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back… They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

“I want a family, not an institution,” Harry continued.

Harry went on to say that the royal family will deliberately give information to palace aides so they can then contact various publications (as an unnamed source) and give comments pertaining to the information they were given by said royal family member.