Anderson Cooper asks why Harry made his and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family so public and Harry replies that he tried to do it privately…

“Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is, ‘Never complain, never explain.’ But it's just a motto. It doesn't really hold.”

Harry went on to say that the royal family will deliberately give information to palace aides so they can then contact various publications (as an unnamed source) and give comments pertaining to the information they were given by said royal family member.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will ... be spoon-fed information and write the story,” the Duke of Sussex claimed.

“At the bottom of [an article, it] will say they [the publication] have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So, when we're being told for the last six years, ‘We can't put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

