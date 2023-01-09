Harry also candidly discusses his ‘frostnipped todger’ which he was suffering from at William and Kate’s wedding Getty

Harry also candidly discusses his ‘frostnipped todger’ which he was suffering from at William and Kate’s wedding which was globally televised.

“Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis,” Harry shares in Spare.

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

Harry also discusses in the new book how he lost his virginity to an older woman, who allegedly treated him “like a young stallion”.

He admitted that he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub and said it was one of his ‘many mistakes’.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” Harry states.

“One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”