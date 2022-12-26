Prince Harry's memoir is in the bargain bin before it's even released Getty

In fact, a palace insider told OK Magazine that Prince William “has barely spoken” to Harry since Spare was first announced to the public.

This isn’t the only rift Spare has created; another insider has claimed that King Charles III plans to prohibit Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle from attending the official coronation ceremony if Harry’s memoir portrays Queen Consort Camilla in a negative light.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” the source said.

WHSmith are already offering the book at half the retail price Getty

“He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even [Queen Elizabeth] finally accepted that.”

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the insider concluded.

Of course, as soon as the title of Prince Harry’s memoir was announced, the entire royal family reportedly started “dreading” its release.

They’re also concerned that Spare as a title is “controversial" and "provocative”.

As a royal insider said, “That title is loaded and it does not bode well.”