Sarah Ferguson (pictured) was supposed to work with her son-in-laws until they recently pulled out of the collaboration. Getty

As a result, Fergie has been left as the sole director of the start-up project after both of her sons-in-laws resigned from their posts.

The trio started the new company earlier this year, however there is little known about the company's purpose, aside from the claim it involves “water-cleansing”.

The royal revelation comes after Fergie shared a bizarre response to Beatrice’s wedding days after the nuptials took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Taking to Instagram, Fergie posted a tribute to royal fans on social media with a poignant inspirational quote, rather than any photos of the happy couple.

Jack Brooksbank (pictured) and Edo Mapelli Mozzi have dramatically resigned from Fergie's company. Getty

Her low-key public response is a far cry from the frequent gushing social media posts she uploaded for Eugenie and Jack's wedding.

"Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages ... never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice's loving wedding to Dear Edo," she wrote in her caption.

"I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

While Prince Andrew walked Beatrice down the aisle, he was nowhere to be seen in the official wedding portraits and his attendance at the event was deliberately low-key.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi (pictured) pulled out of the partnership ahead of his wedding to Fergie's daughter, Princess Beatrice. Getty

Beatrice, 31, married Edoardo, 37, in the low key ceremony attended by less than 20 guests, after the pair were forced to cancel their original May 29 wedding date.

The princess wore a stunning vintage Norman Hartnell dress, on loan from her grandmother The Queen, who wore it back in 1967 for the State Opening of Parliament.

The gorgeous frock was remodelled and fitted by one of the Queen's favourite designers, Miss Angela Kelly, as well as Mr Stewart Parvin, especially for Beatrice's wedding day.

The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara was also loaned to Bea by Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the diadem on her own wedding day in 1947.