Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher take their daughter Mabel for a stroll round Primrose Hill on November 5, 2017. Getty

Alice says Russell would send chauffeur-driven cars to pick her up from school and deliver her to his home.

She added that Russell liked to call her ‘The Child’.

Following the allegations against Russell, Chelsea says she felt compelled to share her own story.

Russell Brand on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Getty

The year was 2012, and Russell was in Perth as part of his I Am A Walrus comedy tour.

Chelsea had long been a fan and had taken three of her girlfriends watch him perform.

Wearing an electric yellow mini dress, matching heels and with her blonde hair flowing, Chelsea admits she was dressed to catch attention.

Chelsea caught Brand's eye when he was in Perth. Supplied

“Russell was a fast mover … and I was attracted to his forwardness,” Chelsea admits.

“He was confident, quick with his words, and obviously used to getting what he wanted, which I found very sexy.

“I was approached by a security guard, on Russell’s invitation, to (attend) the backstage party.”

John Legend, Alice Cooper, and Russell Brand attend MusiCares Person of the Year. Getty

The VIP section of the Perth Arena was eye opening, complete with trays of hors d’oeuvres, soft mood lighting, hundreds of tea candles, and free flowing alcohol.

“Russell made a beeline for me, and I was intrigued by how quickly he made his move,” Chelsea recalls.

Later, as she turned to move away, Russell blocked Chelsea’s way. She says he told her “You’re not going anywhere – you’re non-negotiable”.

: Russell Brand performs during his Trew World Order tour at Qantas Credit Union Arena on October 24, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Getty

He then invited Chelsea to another ‘private party.’

But there was no party in the sub penthouse suite of the Hyatt Hotel and instead Russell and Chelsea were alone.

“I tried not to cave into his charms,” she confesses – but she soon did.

“It was … all a bit of a whirlwind, but I was spellbound,” she says.

Russell Brand photographed recently in 2023. Getty

Chelsea insists she has no regrets about the decisions she made during that night 11 years ago.

However, her heart does go out to the women who have come forward with their allegations.

“I realise I was targeted and quickly groomed, but I felt like I could have pulled away at any stage, if I wanted to. I can imagine some might be scared and run from this type of behaviour,” she says.

