For years, Sarah, Duchess of York, has worked hard to get back into the good graces of her royal in-laws. And for a second there, it seemed she’d done exactly that.

During the recent Cannes Film Festival, Fergie, 64, attended the annual amfAR fundraising gala, where a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II was being auctioned off.

Wearing an elegant custom-made cocktail gown and dripping in diamonds, Fergie looked thrilled to be there.

“With so many events and not enough royals, the King has realised that it made sense to gently bring Sarah back into the fold, even though he’s rarely had time for her,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

But then Fergie stepped onto the stage and unleashed a furious verbal spray on the astonished A-listers in the crowd. In the process, she undid any goodwill she’d banked with the senior royals.

During the recent Cannes Film Festival, Fergie, 64, attended the annual amfAR fundraising gala. (Credit: Getty)

The fired-up duchess was frustrated when the crowd talked over her as she tried to thank auctioneer Simon de Pury. The sale of the late Queen’s portrait, by artist Chris Levine, had raised $775,000 for amfAR.

Ordering the crowd, which included Heidi Klum, Cher and Diane Kruger, to “be quiet”, Fergie then urged everyone to “stop”.

She continued, “I removed the microphone because all of you are saying ‘where is the next party?’” She then added, “I want to say, why are we here? What is the future and why are we not making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow?”

Word of Fergie’s meltdown soon made its way back to the King.

“Charles has always thought Sarah’s appeal, to his late mother especially, was her sense of humour, even if he couldn’t always see it himself,” our source says.

The fired-up duchess was frustrated when the crowd talked over her as she tried to thank auctioneer Simon de Pury. (Credit: Getty)

“But there was nothing funny about that scene in Cannes.”

The King was angry, and not just because footage of Fergie’s tantrum went viral.

“The royal family have always had a friendly relationship with the Cannes Film Festival organisers,” our source says. “For Sarah to start scolding the guests was completely inappropriate.

“Not only was it rude to them, but it was an insult to the organisers.”

As a result, New Idea learns that Charles, 75, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, was likely forced to intervene.

“It will have been made clear to Sarah, via Charles’ secretary, that she’s skating on thin ice,” says our source. “If she wants to represent the royal family at future events, she must absolutely maintain a cool head.”

“It will have been made clear to Sarah, via Charles’ secretary, that she’s skating on thin ice”. (Credit: Getty)

With Fergie having faced both breast cancer and melanoma in recent months, many would understand that she’s been under intense personal pressure.

“Her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have been begging her to not take on so many engagements so soon after going in to remission,” our source says. “They want her to slow down. But Sarah’s determined to do her duty.”

Whether Fergie heeds their advice remains to be seen, but she’s “mortified” about shaming Charles.

“She deeply regrets losing her cool,” adds our source. “She won’t want to upset the King again.”