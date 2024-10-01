Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a sensational claim that Queen Elizabeth II died from bone cancer.

The ex-Conservative leader made the shocking revelation in his memoir ‘Unleashed‘ where he detailed his final meeting with Her Majesty, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

Boris Johnson said that despite her ill health, her late Majesty was determined to do her duty. (Credit: Getty)

According to the 60-year-old, he had been warned by the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young ahead of time that her health had “gone down quite a bit” since they had last met face to face.

“She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips and injections,” he reflected.

“But her mind – as Edward had also said – was completely unimpaired by her illness, and from time to time in our conversation she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty.”

According to the former politician, the Queen had known her days were limited that last summer of her life, but that she was “determined to hang on and do her last duty” – which was of course the peaceful and orderly transition of power from him to his successor Liz Truss.

Famously, this final meeting took place just two days prior to her death at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

It’s hard to believe just two days after this photo was taken, Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away. (Credit: Getty)

While members of the royal family have not yet confirmed or denied whether the Queen was ever diagnosed with bone cancer, an official royal biographer revealed in 2022 that she had indeed ”suffered in silence”, choosing to keep her health diagnosis private.

Writing in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, British author Gyles Brandreth claimed that the Queen suffered greatly and was in ”excruciating pain” in her final years as she battled cancer alone.

Giving his claims significant weight is the fact that Gyles was a ”dear friend” of the late Prince Phillip before his passing in 2021 and had met with the former monarch on several occasions over the years.

”I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma – bone marrow cancer – which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” he penned at the time.