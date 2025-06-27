One of Princess Diana’s most highly-recognised dresses has sold for more than $500,000 USD.

Her floral dress, which has been nicknamed the ‘caring dress’, was up for sale in the Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection, at Julien’s Auctions.

It was estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000 USD, but was bought for $400,000. According to People, this went up to $520,000 USD, with the addition of fees.

The dress was purchased by The Princess Diana Museum founder Renae Plant, who met the late royal 37 years ago, when she wore the same dress.

The publication added that she was overjoyed and in disbelief.

The ‘caring dress’ is one of the most recognisable frocks worn by the late Princess Diana, and was a standout at the auction. (Credit: Getty)

What is Princess Diana’s caring dress?

The Bellville Sassoon dress is recognised for its bright floral patterns and earned its nickname because she often wore it when she visited hospitals and patients.

“It was colourful, approachable, likeable and huggable,” Julien’s co-founder and executive director Martin Nolan told PEOPLE.

“When she would go to visit kids and people in the hospital, they gravitated toward the colours and felt they could hug her.”

It was initially designed for her Australian tour with Charles in 1988, but she wore it several times over the years.

Renae also got a book with the dress, which features a sketch of it and a photo of Diana wearing it.

The ‘Lady Dior’ bag was sold and renamed by the fashion house in Diana’s honour. (Credit: Getty)

What other items have been sold at the auction?

The dress was part of a landmark auction, with proceeds going to the Muscular Dystrophy UK charity.

More than 200 items from the late princess’s wardrobe, along with photographs, memorabilia, and sketches of her outfits, were also up for sale.

So far, a number of her other iconic outfits have also been sold.

Her all-in-one ski set by Head was estimated to fetch between $30,000 to $50,000 USD, but went for $325,000 USD.

This Bruce Oldfield dress was also sold at the Princess Diana auction. (Credit: Getty)

The late Princess’s yellow Bruce Oldfield dress was bought for more than double its estimated cost, for $260,000 USD.

The Catherine Walker gown she wore to the Middle East in 1986, which featured falcons, was sold for $455,000 USD.

Her ‘Lady Dior bag’ was also purchased for $325,000 USD – 16 times more than its estimated price.

It was initially called the ChouChou and was gifted, then renamed in her honour by the fashion house.

At the time of publication, Diana’s shoes, skirts and suit sets have also been purchased, as well as other memorabilia.