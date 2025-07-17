Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter recreates one of her most iconic looks

Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter looked every inch a Hollywood star as she attended the Red Cross Gala in Monaco on July 12.

Advertisement

Taking style inspiration from her famous grandmother, Camille Gottlieb, stunned in a custom gown created by Italian designer Elisabetta Franchise.

The dress was a modern take of the Oscar-winning actress-turned-Princess’s iconic gown from the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window.

Unlike the original elegant ensemble made by Edith Head, Camille’s featured a high side slit and silver gems that wrapped around her waist..

Camille said she was honoured to pay tribute to her late Grandmother with her dress. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Grace Kelly on the set of Rear Window, directed and produced by British Alfred Hitchcock. (Credit: Getty)

Camille, who is the youngest daughter to Princess Stéphanie and Jean Raymond Gottlieb, shared some photos of her look on Instagram.

“I was able to pay tribute to my grandmother with this beautiful dress,” the influencer and activist captioned the images.

Camille completed her look with breathtaking jewellery, including a diamond princess necklace and pendant, as well as teardrop earrings.

Advertisement

Camille looked just like a Hollywood star. (Credit: Instagram)

“When I was very little, I was often told that I looked like my grandmother, she told Gala magazine.

“For me, that’s one of the best compliments anyone can give me.”

She continued: “But it was especially my mother [Princess Stephanie] who said to me: ‘Oh my, now you really look like the grandmother of the angels.’ In certain ways of acting, even with the look. I’ve always been close to the Palace staff and they always say to me: ‘You look a lot like Her Highness Princess Grace.”

Advertisement

Camille Gottlieb attends the 76th Red Cross Ball on July 12, 2025 in Monaco. (Credit: Getty)

Camille went on to say that she hopes she has made her late grandmother, who died in 1982, proud.

“I hope she’ll be proud of me from up there. I’m definitely very happy.”