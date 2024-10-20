Charles Spencer’s new girlfriend is suing his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rebound romance is already bringing plenty of drama – with his new girlfriend taking his estranged wife to court!

The 9th Earl Spencer is now dating Catrine Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist who he co-hosts a history podcast with. But while love is in the air for the pair, Cat seemingly has bad blood with Charles’ estranged third wife, Karen Gordon.

Earl Spencer co-hosts a podcast with his new flame Cat Jarman. (Credit: Backgrid)

Cat, 42, has filed a lawsuit accusing the on-the-outs Countess Spencer, 52, of the “misuse” of her personal information. No other details about the case were made public.

The dispute comes just months after Charles, 60, revealed the “immensely sad” end of his marriage to Karen. Married for 13 years, they share 12-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who is named after Charles’ late sister, Princess Diana.

Charles has six other children from his first two marriages, including socialite daughters Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer.

“I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future,” Charles said in June, at the time of the split.

The Earl and Countess Spencer announced their split in June, (Credit: Social media)

Just days later, on June 17, Charles was out in London with Cat, seeing the musical The Book of Mormon. Charles and Cat, a mother-of-two who is separated from her husband, were reportedly seen laughing together as they waited in queue at the Prince of Wales theatre. They chatted and looked into each other’s eyes.

The pair are believed to have met in 2021 at Althorp, the Spencer family’s seat, where Cat was searching for the remains of an ancient Roman villa for a documentary. She didn’t find the ancient village, but a friendship with Charles quickly blossomed.

After playing coy about their romance, Charles finally confirmed last week that he is seeing Cat, calling her a “brilliant archaeologist” in a new TV interview.

The Earl and Cat crossed paths at Althorp, before entering a romantic relationship. (Credit: Social media)

