Reds Hot Fried chicken pieces. Red Rooster

“Our customers have been asking for more heat for some time now and there’s a definite trend towards spice,” said Red Rooster Director of Marketing, Ashley Hughes.

“This hot and spicy version of our Crunchy Fried Chicken is an extension of our core menu and the perfect way to deliver that real hit of flavour. It’s just one more example of the menu and food innovation taking place at Reds right now,” Ashley added.

“It’s all part of a bigger brand transformation and our mission to satisfy Australia’s chicken cravings.”

Red Rooster hopes to satisfy Australia's spice cravings. Red Rooster

Red Rooster are partnering with Menulog to launch the new spicy product, making it available to their customers a whole week prior to its store release.

While the new hot fried chicken is available country-wide from Wednesday, February 23, those ordering via Menulog can give it a try from February 16.

“We are pretty certain that Aussies are really going to love our spicy version as we had a huge response to our gamechanger Crunchy Fried Chicken last year,” Ashley said of the new release.

“We think it’ll go well as our chicken is fresh not frozen and prepared daily … we are teaming up two favourites together – crunch and spice. We know we’re onto a winner.”

Red Rooster logo

You can nab some of the delicious new chicken now via Menulog or grab it in stores from next Wednesday.