Zinger Crunch Burger. Supplied

The new Zinger Crunch range is available as permanent menu additions in-restaurant, for contact-free pickup and delivery via the KFC App and local delivery partners from today.

You can either go for the Zinger Crunch Burger, or the Zinger Crunch Twister and Zinger Crunch Bowl.

The Twister and Bowl are both available with KFC's classic Original Recipe fillet instead for any crunch-nuts who can’t quite handle the heat.

Zinger Crunch Bowl. Supplied

Commenting on the new range, Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, said the new Zinger Crunch range is "exploding with new fresh flavours" and packs a crunch.

"The range puts a refreshing twist on our iconic Zinger menu items with new flavours - and our first KFC Bowl - that have been created with our fans’ tastes and interests in mind," she said.

"We’re thrilled that these new products are permanent menu items, but with three new products to try, only one question remains: Which one are you trying first?"