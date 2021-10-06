Ingredients (Serves 5):
For the coleslaw
200g Cabbage
200g Purple cabbage
80g Carrot
120g Kewpie mayo
½ tsp Cayenne pepper
½ tsp Smoked paprika
1 tbsp Sriracha sauce
Black pepper
Salt
For the pickled onion
100g white wine vinegar
95g caster sugar
1 red onion
Pinch of salt
For the croffle
5 croissants
10 KFC Wicked Wings
Parsley
Maple Syrup
Method:
Pickled Onion
1. Cut onions into wedges of eights and pull the layers apart, discarding the outer skin and root. Place them in a mixing bowl.
2. Place vinegar and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
3. Once boiling, pour it over the mix and add a pinch of salt.
4. Set aside for at least 30-45 minutes.
Coleslaw
1. Shred the cabbages and carrots and place them in a mixing bowl with the mayo, spices, salt and pepper until mixed through.
Croffle
1. Place a croissant in a waffle maker and press down, cooking it until crisp on the edges. DW if you don’t have a waffle maker, you can also cook your croissant on a dry pan over medium heat. Just press down until both sides are nice and caramelised.
2. Pull apart the Wicked Wings and discard the bones.
Plating
1. Place the croffle on the plate, then add a layer of coleslaw on top.
2. Then add in the pulled Wicked Wings, a few layers of pickled onion, sprinkle with parsley and lastly drizzle with maple syrup.