KFC has teamed up with two-time MasterChef contestant and Koi restaurateur Reynold Poernomo, to change the way you eat a breakfast croissant, or croffle.

It's the latest Kentucky Fried Cookin’ recipe, and the Chicken ‘n Croffle takes KFC's Wicked Wings to the next level, by turning them into a breakfast dish.

The dish combines KFC'S Wicked Wings with Kewpie mayo spiced coleslaw, pickled red onions, and of course, a croissant.

Reynold has made it easy to replicate with a few simple steps, so if you're looking for the perfect meal for brunch, you’re in luck with the Chicken ‘n Croffle.

To recreate Reynold’s Chicken ‘n Croffles at home, see the full recipe below.