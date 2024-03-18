Peter with Terri Irwin at the 2007 UN Climate Change Conference after he was appointed the Australian Environment Minister. Getty

He was also a member of the Order of Australia for contributions to the music industry and environment, and an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters (France), ultimately leading him to receive the Leaders for a Living Planet award from WWF Australia and International in 2010.

Peter later wrote a memoir, Big Blue Sky, released in 2015, covering his life as the frontman of Midnight Oil, an environmental activist and a politician.

Now 10 years on from his time in parliament, he doesn't follow politics as closely as he once did and instead is venturing back into the music industry.

Getty

In 2017 Midnight Oil regrouped for The Great Circle Tour after a 15-year absence. The band then recorded two new albums before performing their final concert tour in 2022.

Peter recently released a solo album on March 15, 2024, titled The True North. "I'm a bit surprised that I'm making a record now," Peter told Australian Story.

"I'm a bit surprised that I've still got this real appetite to do it, and this real energy to do it." His music still reflects themes that Peter has endured in both his music and political career over the past 50 years.

Peter and wife Doris. Getty

Who is Peter Garrett married to?

Peter married his wife Doris Garrett (previously Ricono) in 1986. In his recent interview with Australian Story, Peter described his wife as a "remarkably forgiving and staunch" woman.

"She is without any question, the absolute rock," he said. "More than words can express."

Who are Peter Garrett's children?

Peter and his wife Doris share three daughters, Emily, May, and Grace.

His eldest daughter Emily is a writer and filmmaker. In 2011 and 2012 she wrote and directed a series of plays that spread across two theatre festivals in Sydney, even being nominated for a Best New Talent award. She has recently written a fantasy book series for middle-grade readers titled The Village Dogs of Pucklechuck Books One & Two.

Peter and his daughter Grace. Getty

His middle daughter May studied Public Relations at the University of Canberra in 2014. She now plays drums in a four-piece indie band called Raintalker, with her sister Grace.

Grace is the band's lead singer however she has also ventured into modelling and design... she even designed the cover art for Peter's brand-new album.