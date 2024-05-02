The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26th until August 11. Getty

How many Australian athletes will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Final selection for the 2024 Australian Olympic Team is still underway however it is expected almost 500 athletes will compete across 35 sporting disciplines.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Australian athletes in the green and gold uniform secured their second-best medal haul after the Athens 2004 Olympic Games with an impressive 17 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 22 bronze medals.

Australia also placed sixth on the medal table after the USA, China, ROC, Great Britain, and Japan.

Emma McKeon is Australia most decorated Olympian with 5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Getty

What Australians are competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The full Paris 2024 Olympic Games Australian team has yet to be confirmed.

As of May 2nd, 2024, 60 athletes have been selected to compete across 7 sports including soccer and boxing.

31 of these athletes are female and 29 are male. 37 Australian athletes will make their Olympic debut in Paris.

The official uniform Australian athletes will be wearing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Getty

Where can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Australia?

Australians can watch the 2024 Olympic Games on Channel 9 and 9Gem with round-the-clock coverage 24 hours a day.

There will also be 40 individual channels live and on-demand to ensure that every single sporting event that an Australian athlete is competing in can be viewed.

Nine Network-owned streaming service Stan will also debut a dedicated all-Olympics channel.

It is worth noting that there is a time difference between Australia and Paris:

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 8 hours ahead of Paris

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 7.5 hours ahead of Paris

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 6 hours ahead of Paris

Australia has hosted the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, and will do so again in 2032 in Brisbane. Getty

Where will the next Olympic Games be held?

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from February 6th to February 22nd, 2026.

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, USA, from July 14th to July 30th, 2028.

A location for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games has not yet been confirmed. The International Olympic Committee is expected to choose between France, Switzerland, Sweden, and the USA on July 23rd, 2024.

The 2032 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia from July 23rd to August 8th, 2032.