The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has unveiled the official competition uniform Australian athletes will be wearing at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In partnership with sportswear brand ASICS, the AOC shared the designs with the general public for the first time during a media call at the iconic Mrs Macquarie's Chair in Sydney's picturesque Botanic Gardens in early March.
Each piece of the 2024 Australian Olympic uniform features green and gold colour schemes that are complimented by Indigenous prints by Olympic boxer and Wakka Wakka Wanyurr Majay, Yuggera man Paul Fleming, and Torres Strait Islander artist David Bosun.
According to Fleming, his artwork - titled 'Walking Together' - signifies how the Olympics brings people from all countries, backgrounds, and cultures together in a central meeting place.
Bosun's 'Ngalmun Danalaig (Our Way of Life)' captures the main elements of both traditional and modern culture in the Torres Strait.
The sportswear designs also nod to ASICS Japanese heritage with the implementation of a new Japonism Yagasuri (arrow pattern) graphic that according to the AOC "represents strength, steadfastness, and determination, with the arrow motif signifying forward momentum, as once shot, it never comes back."
Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team for Paris Anna Meares described the uniforms as "world-class."
"ASICS has worked closely with our Olympic sports and athletes to develop a uniform that not only looks fantastic but suits the sporting needs of each of our Olympic sports."
"We are proud to work with ASICS and the artists to feature Aboriginal and Torres Strait artwork throughout the uniform, bringing the stories of these designs to a global audience of billions."
Managing Director for ASICS Oceania Mark Brunto said that it was with "great pride" to see the Australian Olympic Team don ASICS uniforms once more.
"At ASICS, we are committed to supporting athletes at all levels to reach their full potential, and through our proud partnership with the AOC we can truly bring this commitment to life," he shared.
According to the AOC, the uniforms feature advanced ventilation technology that has been optimised specifically for the temperature and weather conditions that athletes will face in Paris.
Each item of apparel has also been specifically tailored to suit the range of motion for each individual sport.
