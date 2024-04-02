Australian Olympic delegation official uniform for 2024. Getty

Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team for Paris Anna Meares described the uniforms as "world-class."

"ASICS has worked closely with our Olympic sports and athletes to develop a uniform that not only looks fantastic but suits the sporting needs of each of our Olympic sports."

"We are proud to work with ASICS and the artists to feature Aboriginal and Torres Strait artwork throughout the uniform, bringing the stories of these designs to a global audience of billions."

Australian Olympic delegation official uniform for 2020.

Managing Director for ASICS Oceania Mark Brunto said that it was with "great pride" to see the Australian Olympic Team don ASICS uniforms once more.

"At ASICS, we are committed to supporting athletes at all levels to reach their full potential, and through our proud partnership with the AOC we can truly bring this commitment to life," he shared.

According to the AOC, the uniforms feature advanced ventilation technology that has been optimised specifically for the temperature and weather conditions that athletes will face in Paris.

Each item of apparel has also been specifically tailored to suit the range of motion for each individual sport.

Shop the Australian Olympic Team replica range here.