While the sporting events will not officially commence until July 27th, several sports will kick off their Olympic competition on July 24th.
These sports include handball, football and rugby.
On the final day of the games, several athletic events such as basketball, cycling, handball, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, wrestling, and even a pentathlon are scheduled to take place in the hours prior to the closing ceremony.
When is the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?
Unlike the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on August 11th at the Stade de France, a stadium where the athletics and rugby will be held during the Games.
Where can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Australia?
Tune into all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games across the Nine Network.
Channel 9 and 9Gem will become dedicated Olympics channels, with round-the-clock coverage 24 hours a day for the length of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
According to the broadcaster, there will also be 40 individual channels live and on-demand to ensure that no sporting event featuring an Australian athlete is missed.
Nine Entertainment-owned streaming service Stan will also debut an all-Olympics channel.
What is the time difference between Paris and Australia?
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 8 hours
- New South Wales
- Australian Capital Territory
- Victoria
- Tasmania
- Queensland
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 7.5 hours
- Northern Territory
- Township of Broken Hill in western New South Wales
- South Australia
Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 6 hours
- Western Australia