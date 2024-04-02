In just over three months, more than 10,500 athletes will travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games in what will be the biggest event to ever take place in France.

With millions of spectators set to pack out the stands to watch the action unfold in person, and billions more expected to tune in worldwide, it's sure to be an exciting few weeks for sporting fans across the globe.

WATCH NOW: James Bond and The Queen interact at the 2012 London Olympics.