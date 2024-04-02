Swimmer Cate Campbell and basketball player Patty Mills led the Australian delegation of athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Getty

What sports will athletes compete in at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Archery

Artistic swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Slalom/Canoe Sprint

Cycling

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Modern Pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby 7s

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The sport of Breaking will make it's debut at this years Olympic Games. Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Will there be any new sports at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, four new sports made their Olympic debut - Karate, Skateboarding, Surfing, and Sport Climbing.

Four years prior at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, golf and rugby 7s were added,

And now at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Breaking has been added as an official sporting event.

According to the official Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Breaking can be described as "a style of dance [that] is characterised by acrobatic movements, stylised footwork and the key role played by the DJ and the master of ceremonies (MC) during battles."

The breaking competition will consist of individual "battles" where competitors will have to improvise and adapt their dance moves to the beat of the DJ's tracks.

Despite the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games still being more than four years away, the International Olympic Committee has already confirmed which sports will be added to the schedule of events: Baseball, Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash, and Softball.

Edwin Flack is Australia's first Olympian. Getty

How many medals has Australia won at the Olympics?

Since Australia's first olympian Edwin Flack competed at the very first Olympic Games in 1986 and won both the 800 metres and 1500 metres running events, the Australian Olympic team has won 558 medals at the Summer Olympics.

This includes 167 gold, 177 silver, and 214 bronze medals.

Curiously, Australia and Greece are actually the only two nations to have participated in every Summer Olympic Games of the modern era (1896 - present).

Australia's most decorated Olympic athletes are all swimmers. Getty

Who is Australia's most decorated Olympian?

Swimmer Emma McKeon is currently Australia's most decorated Olympian and has an impressive five gold, two silver, and four bronze Olympic medals in her collection.

She is closely trailed by fellow swimmers Ian Thorpe - who has five gold, three silver, and one bronze - and Leisel Jones - who has three gold, five silver, and one bronze.

Impressive to say the least!