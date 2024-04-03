Australia is set to take a record 12 boxers to compete at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking their largest-ever contingent in the sport to date.

Previously, the largest amount of Australian boxers to compete at an Olympic Games was 11 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Only five boxers participated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where Harry Garside placed third on the podium, securing a bronze medal - Australia's first Olympic medal in boxing since 1988.

This year will also be the largest number of female Australian boxers to compete at six, including World Championships silver medallist Caitlin Parker who will become the first women's boxer from Australia to compete in more than one Olympic Games.

Apart from Garside and Parker, the remaining 10 athletes have not taken to the ring at an Olympic Games before.