All 12 members were nominated by Boxing Australia to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) to compete after exemplary performances in the Oceanic qualifiers at the 2023 Pacific Games.
On March 18th, 2024 the AOC accepted the nominations, thus confirming the Australian Olympic boxing team.
The boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 24th until August 10th.
Preliminary boxing matches will occur at Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte, with both the semifinals and finals to take place at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium in the heart of Paris.
Who is in the Australian Paris 2024 Olympic Games Boxing Team?
- Monique Suraci (women's 50kg)
- Tiana Echegaray (women's 54kg)
- Tina Rahimi (women's 57kg)
- Tyla McDonald (women's 60kg)
- Marissa Williamson Pohlman (women's 66kg)
- Caitlin Parker (women's 75kg)
- Yusuf Chothia (men's 51kg)
- Charlie Senior (men's 57kg)
- Harry Garside (men's 63.5kg)
- Shannan Davey (men's 71kg)
- Callum Peters (men's 80kg)
- Teremoana (men's +92kg)
