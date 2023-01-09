Getty

1. Categorise your pantry items

Start off with sorting out each level of your pantry cupboard. Keep your most-reached-for items at eye-level, think cereals, cooking oil, herbs and spices, and other bulkier items that you may only reach for once a month at bottom or top levels of your pantry.

2. Invest in storage containers

Choose open baskets for items which already have their own packaging, for example unopened crackers or crisps.

Opt for airtight storage containers for opened food items like pastas, rice, grains, opened packets of muesli, and so on.

3. Consider a lazy susan

A lazy susan is a great choice for optimising dead space within your pantry - plus, you'll find what you’re looking for with a simple flick of the wrist, literally. Moreover, ensuring your food items are within easy reach and visible means less food waste in the long run.

4. Pantry shelving

Apart from your pantry’s original shelving, there are many options that will ensure you make the most out of your pantry. Shelf inserts and elevated tiers are a great way to use up vertical space that would otherwise be wasted.

5. Decant your liquids

One of the main reasons a pantry may look messier than it actually is, is because there are different shapes and sizes of bottles within.

We won’t argue that there’s anything *more* satisfying than finding that your new bottle of soy sauce fits like a glove with your already existing range of sauces and condiments. However, this game of chance can end badly for some - resulting in ill-fitting sauces and oils within your existing collection, or worse, the bottles are too tall to fit inside your pantry and find their way permanently on your kitchen counter for the year ahead…

To avoid the latter, consider decanting your liquids into uniform jars and bottles, so you’ll have them neatly in place inside your pantry all year round.

Quick tip: sauces are great atop of a lazy susan for easy reach when cooking.

Getty

Our pick of the top pantry organisation products to shop

So, if you’re ready to embark on this life-changing journey of a decluttered and organised pantry, below we’ve listed our top pantry organisation products for your convenience.

Happy organising!

8 pack Freshory clear fridge organiser bins, $34.49 at Amazon

OXO Good Grips POP 10-piece container set, $149 (usually $299)

Joseph Joseph Podium 5-piece storage container set in sage, $69.96 (usually $99.99) at Myer

Rotating tray organiser, $26.38 at Catch

InterDesign 30cm linus turntable clear, $36.95 at Catch

3x BoxSweden elevated storage shelf, $29 at Kogan

The Cooks Collective bamboo rectangular storage container

Habitat Acton metal basket in black, from $7 (usually $14.95) at Pillow Talk

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore 2-tier rotating organiser in grey, $41.96 at Myer

Eva Solo MyFlavour oil carafe, $99.95 at Hardtofind

