With a little under three months to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , Australian athletes have begun the gruelling qualification process to compete in the global sporting tournament.

Approximately 10,500 athletes from 206 nations are expected to compete in 329 events across 32 sports, including the new addition of breakdancing.

While the countdown to the opening ceremony is fast approaching, you may be surprised to know that many of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will not take place until much closer to the event.

RELATED || When and where you can watch all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

So far, 60 Australian athletes have qualified to compete in athletics, boxing, breaking, canoe slalom, canoe sprint, sailing, sport climbing, and marathon swimming.

More are expected to qualify in their chosen sport as May, June, and July progress. They will join the Australian Olympic team, which is expected to consist of an estimated 450 Australian athletes.