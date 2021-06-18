Nick and Chiara first sparked rumours of a split earlier this year in February. Instagram

Nick and Chiara first made headlines after the two took down any photos of them together from their Instagram accounts, following a cryptic message about “cheaters” that Chiara posted to her Instagram Story in February.

“Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they’re being unfaithful,” she wrote.

Although, the couple ended up spending Valentine's Day together just days later, and Nick re-added all the photo of them together.

Things quickly took a turn however when text messages between the couple were leaked by Chiara to Instagram that same month, with a screenshot of one of the text messages showing a heated argument.

The two have been on and off, with drama surrounding their relationship. Instagram

While the context of messages are unclear, the tone of some of the texts suggested their relationship was on the rocks, with one text from Nick reading: “You disgust me … haha."

Chiara swiftly deleted the screenshot from social media, but later uploaded another post that read:

“Today I learnt that apparently publishing personal text messages between someone who has sent you something really abrasive and rude is more damaging to one’s well being and career than driving away and proceeding to message their best friend to ask them if they’re kicking on and then proceeding to club until 6am."

Despite all the drama, the couple are still together, often posting sweet photos and tributes to social media.

Nick went offical with Chiara in July 2020. Instagram

The pair first started dating in July 2020, after Nick was forced to return to his hometown of Canberra because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick made it Instagram official with Chiara after posting a series of photos of them together, along with the caption: "Best friend vibes (I love you tho)."

The 26-year-old even went as far as to describe Chiara as his "soulmate", in another sweet Instagram post as they posed together.

"Imagine having a best friend, falling in love with them and going through the fire together... hand in hand. Imagine that. My universe. My $oulmate. Till infinity."

"My universe. My $oulmate. Till infinity." Instagram

Nick also recently spoke with The Daily Telegraph, and revealed that Chiara had inspired him to improve his game.

"I am super excited to get back on there... I am travelling with my best friend and girlfriend," he said.

"I think now is my time to play," he added of rejoining the ATP circuit.

