Ivan Milat’s nephew studying “witchcraft and wizardry”

Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat‘s nephew has reportedly gained a new magical insight into “witchcraft and wizardry” while he passes his time behind bars.

Matthew Milat, 32, is currently serving 43 years for the horrific 2010 murder of his childhood friend David Auchterlonie.

He eerily killed him in the same Belanglo State Forest where his uncle buried seven of his victims in the 1990s.

Milat’s bizarre behaviour, which includes believing he can cast spells and talk to mirrors, has reportedly left his cellmates at Lithgow Correctional Centre in NSW, concerned.

Serial killer Ivan Milat murdered seven young backpackers south of Sydney in the early 1990s. (Image: AAP)

The claims were recently made by Sydney man and former inmate, Nathan Paddison, who claims to have been locked up with Milat.

“He is into witchcraft and wizardry,” Paddison said in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know how, but at Lithgow prison library, he has found a book on how to do witchcraft, and spells, wizardry.”

“His cellmate woke up in the morning to see Matthew lying in a circle that he had made. The witchcraft book is sitting there, and there are symbols drawn on papers lying around.”

Matthew Milat brutally murdered his childhood friend David Auchterlonie. (Image: AAP)

According to Paddison, Milat’s cellmate was so concerned he had to call prison officers for help. He also claimed Milat had an obsession with the 1996 teen witch movie, The Craft.

“In the movie, they look in the mirror and when they look long enough the reflection moves and talks back to them,” he said.

“He was there for hours, just staring into that mirror waiting for it to move.

“His cellmate called for help and Mathew was taken to hospital.”

“Later the rumour was he took 300 muscle relaxants which he saved up and he told people he was trying to ‘get into the zone’”.

Milat’s known murder victims. From top left: Deborah Everest, Anja Habschied, Simone Schmidl. From bottom left: Joanne Walters, Gabor Neugebauer, Caroline Clarke, and James Gibson. (Image: AAP)

Milat also apparently boasted in jail about his family connections to his serial killer uncle. He also repeatedly brought him up during his 2012 trial.

“You know me, you know my family,” he allegedly said.

“You know the last name Milat, I did what they do.”

In 1996, Ivan Milat was found guilty of the murders of seven people. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He died in Long Bay Correctional Centre in October 2019, aged 74.