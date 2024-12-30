Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond has married her fiancé Kat Thompson in a stunning Hunter Valley wedding.

The couple tied the knot officially on December 27, 2024, at the organic and biodynamic winery Krinklewood Estate in the small town of Broke.

Almost the entire Matildas squad was in attendance, including Sam Kerr and her pregnant fiancé Kristie Mewis.

For the special day, Emily wore a smart black dinner jacket with a bow tie, while her wife wore a gorgeous white wedding dress.

The soccer star is used to performing under pressure – but asking her girlfriend to marry her had her heart racing like never before.

Emily proposed on a cliff overlooking the ocean in San Diego, California in June 2023. Things went awry when dark clouds rolled in just as she started getting down on one knee!

The pair only met in 2022 online yet Emily, 31, told New Idea at the time that she knew “pretty early on” that Kat was “the one”.

“I feel like she brings out a really good side of me,” shared the soccer star.

“I’m very happy,” she added.

The couple out for lunch on Emily’s birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

Emily popped the question with a stunning ring that she designed herself. Her former fiancée, now wife Kat admitted she had “no clue” what was happening at the time.

“I was crying,” she previously shared with us.

“From the first date there’s never been holding back, it’s been so comfortable – as if I’ve known her a lot longer.”

The couple’s mates hung out nearby to celebrate. (Credit: Instagram)

Emily, who splits her time between the US and Australia playing football, revealed the couple planned to wed Down Under – around the soccer schedule of course!

Ultimately, with less than a year of planning, their dreams of a small, summer wedding came true.

Emily says that although it’s special having thousands of fans cheering her on at home during the World Cup, Kat has always been her number one fan.

“She’s been the best,” says Emily with a smile.

“She still comes to all my games.”

Emily shared a series of pictures to Instagram captioned “Forever yes. ❤️💍” (Credit: Instagram)

Looking to the future, the couple can’t wait to one day have mini Matildas of their own running around. “We definitely want a little family coming up,” says Kat.

