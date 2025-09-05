Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel appear to confirm baby news

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel might have once insisted “we are totally different people”, but the sisters have always been on the same page when it came to their shared hope of starting a family.

“We are going to be mums one day,” the pair vowed in a joint interview more than a decade ago. “We don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet.”

Fast-forward to today, and speculation is rife that Abby and Brittany have indeed found a way to make their dream come true.

On numerous occasions over the last few weeks, the 35-year-old twins have been spotted running errands near their Minnesota home, toting a newborn child in a baby carriage. Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, who she secretly wed in 2021, joined some of the outings.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany were seen taking a newborn to the Minnesota school where they teach at. (Credit: MEGA)

Do Brittany and Abby have a baby?

The conjoined twins were also seen on August 27, paying a visit with the baby to the Minnesota school where they work as Year 5 teachers.

According to The US Sun, Abby and Brittany brought the child into the school for around 30 minutes, allegedly to meet their co-workers.

“They looked extremely tired during the visit, but they seemed happy to see their colleagues,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

As yet, Abby, Brittany, and Josh had not commented on the global speculation that they had possibly welcomed a child. However, just days after the school outing, the sisters took to the social media platform TikTok, where they seemingly broke their silence in a post.

The twins shared several photos from the various baby outings with a caption that simply said “blessed”. They also included some hashtags, such as “sisterhood” and, perhaps rather pointedly, “respect”.

Abby (on left) married Josh in 2021. Both she and Brittany are close to his daughter, Isabella. (Credit: Social Media)

Are Abby and Brittany both married to Josh Bowling?

Upon Abby’s marriage to Josh, a US nurse and army veteran, she became stepmother to his young daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. Isabella was the couple’s flower girl at their November 2021 wedding.

News of the nuptials wasn’t made public until 2024. The marriage is only between Abby and Josh. Brittany was last reported to be single and in no rush to settle down.

Abby and Brittany have long been accustomed to the world being curious about their lives. The pair are dicephalus parapagus twins, which is a rare form of partial twinning where two heads are connected to one torso.

They share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist, but each has its own heart, lungs, and spinal cord. Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls the left side limbs. They can eat and write separately and also simultaneously.

The world first became intrigued by the remarkable conjoined twins when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 at just six years of age. They returned to the spotlight 16 years later with their own reality TV series, Abby & Brittany.

Unlike other well-known cases of conjoined twins, Abby and Brittany’s parents, Patty and Mike, opted not to separate their daughters because of the high risk that only one of them would survive.

“People have been curious about us since we were born, for obvious reasons,” Abby and Brittany previously said in their eight-part docuseries.

“But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do.”