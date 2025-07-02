They were the conjoined twins who stole the hearts of Australia.

Trishna and Krishna were living in an orphanage in Bangladesh before they were brought to Australia by their adoptive mother Moira Kelly.

Now, 16 years on, they are thriving.

Find out more about their lives now below.

Trishna is thankful to the medical team at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital for saving her and Krishna. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who separated Trishna and Krishna?

Trishna and Krishna were just two years and nine months of age when doctors performed marathon surgery to separate them at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital back in 2009.

The operation was deemed near impossible at the time, with the girls joined at the head.

But they were little fighters and after 29 long hours, the delicate procedure was a success and a historic moment.

The brave sisters underwent a 29-hour marathon surgery to be separated. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened to Krishna and Trishna?

Now, life looks very different.

“I would describe myself as an amazing, awesome, 18-year-old just living life,” a bubbly and bright Trishna told A Current Affair.

“It’s pretty remarkable how we’re walking and going to school and doing all things like normal people are doing. It’s crazy,” she added with a giggle.

As Trishna explained, the girls haven’t developed the same since undergoing the operation.

“It is hard sometimes but either way I’m proud of who [Krishna] is. She’s her own self in her own unique way,” she added.

During the segment, Trishna can be seen getting pampered ahead of her debut.

“Trishy is the most soulful person you will ever meet. She has a very soft heart,” Moira said of her daughter.

Moira described Krishna as a “tough little cookie”.

Trishna looked like a princess at her recent debut. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“She’s had to for the things she’s endured,” Moira said, adding she donated a kidney to help save her daughter’s life last year.

And while Krishna was unable to make her debut, she was still there to see her sister shine.

“I love her more than anything in the world,” an emotional Trishna said of her sibling.

“If anything were to happen to her, I would be devastated. There’s no me without her and there’s no her without me.”

Moira explains how Trishna has always been very protective of Krishna.

“She’s become like a young carer for her as well, alongside myself,” she said.

Inspired by her humanitarian mother Moira, who founded the Moira Kelly Creating Hope Foundation, Trishna hopes to have a career in childcare when she finishes school.

“I just want to care for those children and give them love and support like my mum does,” she said.