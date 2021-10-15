Melissa allegedly embezzled millions before she disappeared in 2020. Facebook

The alleged fraud

The special will also delve into Melissa's lavish lifestyle, to which she allegedly funded after stealing upwards of $20m from family and friends through investments spanning seven years.

Melissa’s own brother, Adam Grimley, was also a victim to her fraudulent scheme, where in his own interview for the TV special, he claims to have given her $2 million before she disappeared.

The 49-year-old was allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme through her company Maliver, in which she would use money that she collected from new investors to pay existing investors.

In November last year, Australian Federal Police and ASIC raided Melissa’s multi-million-dollar home, after they found evidence in the form of fake business documents of her swindling over $23 million from dozens of investors.

When investing the alleged fraud, personal bank records showed that Melissa had spent millions of dollars on luxury clothes, accessories, and travel.

Melissa was presumed dead after her foot washed up on a beach. NSW Police Force

The disappearance

Just a day after the Australian Federal Police and ASIC raided her home over claims of fraud, Melissa disappeared after going for an early morning run on November 12, 2020.

Later, it was discovered that not only was Melissa missing, but so was the millions of dollars she allegedly took from her family and friends.

In February of this year, Melissa was confirmed dead after a shoe was found that contained the remains of her foot on a New South Wales south coast beach.

"DNA from the foot was last night matched to DNA. Melissa's family were informed of the identification last night and are obviously distressed," Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Willing said at the time.

He also said the police were keeping an open mind in relation to her disappearance, including the possibility that she may have taken her own life.

Her husband Anthony has broken his silence about her disappearance. Facebook

The theories

Apart from suicide, there are other theories about what could have happened to Melissa, including wild claims that she may still be alive, and that she cut her own foot off as a ruse.

However, Melissa’s husband Anthony isn’t convinced.

“She wasn’t the kind of person who would chop off her foot and go AWOL,” he told 7NEWS Spotlight, before alluding to claims that she’d been murdered.

“I know why she died,” he said. “Someone got greedy and wanted her dead.”

The TV special investigates all possible scenarios surrounding Melissa’s disappearance, uncovering new leads, and presenting new evidence on her foot that washed up.

7NEWS Spotlight: The Vanishing premieres 7pm Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus.