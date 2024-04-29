Meghan Markle made a name for herself after being in the show Suits. Getty

Both Patrick and fellow leading man Gabriel Macht also say they’ve had no contact with Meghan.

When asked if they were still in touch, Gabriel said, “I have not communicated with her.” Patrick, who played Meghan’s character’s love interest, added, “Zero communication.”

It’s a phenomenon familiar to many Hollywood types once close to the former actress, who claim to have been ‘Markled’ – a colloquialism for being befriended and then dumped by Meghan.

TV host Piers Morgan revealed Meghan, 42, spent time with him in an apparent effort to get more press in the UK, only for her to “ghost” him as soon as she met Harry.

The cast have revealed they no longer speak to the duchess. Suits

Ninaki Priddy, a close childhood friend, once said, “Meghan was very calculated in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends.

“Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism. There’s nothing to negotiate – she’s made her decision and that’s it.”

Sources believe that is exactly what has happened with Meghan and her Suits colleagues, despite the fact they stoically protected her from the publicity storm that besieged their Toronto set in 2016 when it was revealed she was dating a prince.

Now, some insiders say the cast’s once-unwavering loyalty has dissipated.

“Patrick and Sarah will have to talk openly about their time on-set if the podcast is going to work – and that includes being candid about what Meghan is really like,” insists one showbiz insider.

Another puts it more bluntly, saying, “Meghan should be worried about Patrick and Sarah’s podcast.

“She upset both of them by ghosting them when they did nothing wrong. They would be taken aback to be cast aside like that.”

