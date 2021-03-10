Piers claimed that Meghan changed after meeting Harry. Getty

If we go all the way back to the very beginning, Piers was actually "friends" with Meghan at one point.

He spoke to the Daily Mail in 2018 about how their unlikely friendship came to terms, where he explained: "After I followed her on Twitter, she DM'ed me and said, 'I'm a massive fan of yours, this is great, do you want to see future [Suits] episodes?'".

"She then started sending me future episodes. I then linked in with one of the other guys from the show, who came on Good Morning Britain, and for about a year-and-a-half we were exchanging emails and messages," Piers added.

"She had reached a loftier place and there was no room for people like us." GMB

Their friendship was short lived however, where he went on to claim that she changed after meeting Harry, and said that Meghan "ghosted" him.

"Next thing I know, silence, off the radar. You know what happened?"

He then guessed that Meghan may have mentioned his name to Harry, who stopped her from having anything to do with him. That’s when his first dig at the Duchess came.

“We’ve now seen dozens of other people say they too got ghosted, we all got frozen out. She had reached a loftier place and there was no room for people like us,” Piers said, according to Metro.

“It raises a few alarm bells that she was prepared to just cut people. She did it to her ex-husband, she’s done it to almost all of her family," he added.

Piers has previously called Meghan a “social climber.” CBS

Things only went downhill from there, where not long after those claims, in a 2018 interview with The Late Late Show, Piers called Meghan a “social climber.”

He later really started to target her and her family that year, where just three days before her wedding to Harry, he referred to the event as “an acrimonious, disorganised fiasco”.

He went on to say that her "foolish father" Thomas Markle had "only himself to blame" for missing the wedding.

Meghan soon became a regular target in his columns, where mid-2019 Meghan stepped in to guest-edit Vogue’s September issue, and Piers was not happy about it.

“As a B-list actress, she’s probably craved all her adult life to be a Vogue star", he said at the time, which then prompted him to refer to her as “Me-Me Meghan.”

Piers (left) later accused the Sussexes of trashing the entire royal family. GMB

Now, after years of criticising and publicly trashing Meghan and her family, Piers was confronted by his co-host Alex Beresford for his relentless criticisms about the Duchess.

Piers then stormed off the segment, muttering "okay, I'm done with this", and it was later revealed that he quit the show.