"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality."

Fans have since been rushing to buy Meghan's Topshop blouse, which is quickly selling out online.

The 'Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse' carries a price tag of just AUD$57 and comes in black, blue and a pale pink.



Meghan is due out next for the Mountbatten Festival of Music tomorrow night, with husband Prince Harry.

This visit to the UK is the couple’s last appearances as working senior royal family members.

The royal couple announced in January that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada with their baby son, Archie Harrison.