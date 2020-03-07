WATCH: Meghan and Harry booed at first appearance since quitting UK
The former Suits actress captioned the series of photos with an update on new technology being used to create new forms of "emotive storytelling".
"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.
"Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.
Meghan Markle has stunned in a sheer white blouse as she attended the National Theatre, one of her patronages.
The Duchess stunned in a sheer Topshop blouse.
"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality."
The National Theatre also shared a photo of a smiling Duchess taken by Chris Allerton.
Fans have since been rushing to buy Meghan's Topshop blouse, which is quickly selling out online.
The 'Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse' carries a price tag of just AUD$57 and comes in black, blue and a pale pink.