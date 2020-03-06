Meghan and Harry dodged the rain Getty

Meghan looked sensational in blue in her first public appearance since the couple made clear their desire to end their public duties as part of the senior royal family back in January.

The move is reported to have caused some distress to the Queen, with further allegations of disrespect towards Her Majesty alienating some former fans of the couple.

Meghan looked great in blue Getty

But the night mostly went well for Meghan, who earned raves for her form fitting turquoise dress which showed of her fit and trim figure.

The event, which pays tribute to veterans and active service members, is one that is very close to Harry’s heart, given that he spearheaded the creation of the Invictus Games.



The 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto was also the first time Harry and Meghan stepped out together as a couple.

Meghan and Harry have recently been troubled by negative headlines



Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Endeavour Fund Awards marks the first of several key engagements they will attend over the coming days, as they complete their final duties.



They will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.