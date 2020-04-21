Meghan Markle has given her first television interview since she and Prince Harry officially stepped down as senior royals last month. Getty

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to have hands on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them and other wildlife you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,” she added.

The film, which is now streaming on the Disney+ app, tells the story of a herd of elephants, led by their matriarch leader Gaia, as they make their “epic journey” across the desert.

The Duchess then reflected on her own travels to Botswana, in Southern Africa, to see elephants in their natural habitat with husband Prince Harry before their royal wedding.

Meghan then went on to describe how elephants are "sensitive” and “connected”, before describing how the film shows how alike humans are with the mighty mammals.

According to GMA, profits form the proceeds of the film go to Elephants Without Borders, an conservation organisation in Botswana.

The organisation reportedly strives to protect Botswana's elephants and provide resources to the communities living near them.

Elephant is Meghan’s first passion project in the entertainment industry since she wrapped up her role in the TV series Suits in 2018.

Meghan concluded by reflecting on the emotional significance of the documentary, before describing what she hopes people take away from the film.

“I hope that when people see this film they see how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we are facing, we would take care of each other, the planet and animals in a very different way,” she said.