As a result, the royal couple will now have to settle for a more low-key affair at their mystery home in the City of Angels, after making the transition from Canada.

The sad news comes after a close friend and confidant of Prince Harry claimed the prince is finding his new life away in Hollywood a little “bit challenging”.

According to US Weekly, English primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall told the Radio Times she anticipates there will be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed to the British publication.

The 86-year-old believes that, as a result of Meghan Markle’s influence, Harry will also most likely put his hunting and shooting days behind him.

She claimed Harry: “will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, have reportedly now settled down in Malibu, Los Angeles.