Meghan should be cautious of burning her bridges, as her mother-in-law Princess Diana did with her infamous 1995 interview.

According to royal author Penny Junor, the controversial interview made Queen Elizabeth II "lose her patience" with the late Princess of Wales.

Penny Junor said: “That’s where she was wrong. Things were by no means all right.

“The Queen finally lost her patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”

Harry and Meghan left their senior royal roles last month. Getty

The details come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit another hurdle as they prepare to launch their Archewell charity.

The couple lodged an application filed on March 3 in Beverly Hills covering a wide range of items, including educational materials, clothing, stationery and a general health and nutrition website under the Archewell name.

However, the social media savvy couple have slipped up, and it seems that as they have failed to lock in the Instagram handle for Archewell, a few social media users appear to have already taken accounts with the name.

Surely the social media handle the couple would prefer, 'archewell' has been taken by a person who has so far published just one image - a block of turquoise.

Whether this user is aware the name Archewell is currently on high demand is yet to be confirmed, as this image was posted a few days before Meghan and Harry filed their applications, on February 28.

However, royal watchers have noticed the existence of this account have commented on the only post, stating on the possible interest Meghan and Harry will have for this account.

One said: "Meg and Harry going to take this username."

Another wrote: "meg and harry are coming for you lol just kidding".