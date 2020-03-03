In the aftermath of the latest bombshell from Prince Harry and Meghan, members of the royal family have been left reeling. Getty

Other members of the royal family are also increasingly angered by the duke and duchess, including Sarah Ferguson, who is concerned that the couple are unfairly targeting her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

Last week, Harry and Meghan released a statement explaining how they would no longer use ‘Sussex Royal’

in their branding, after being banned by Buckingham Palace.

They appeared to make a clear dig at the two princesses by referring to a “precedent

for other titled members of the royal family” to earn money privately but keep their HRH titles and royal statuses. The statement appeared to suggest that a double standard was at play when it added that “for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place”.

Says Phil: “Harry and Meghan’s statement was petulant, painful and totally unnecessary. If their comments about being treated differently were aimed at Bea and Eugenie, they were unfair.”

He points out: “They don’t receive money from the Sovereign Grant and no longer have police protection.”

Beatrice and Eugenie have full-time jobs but carry out engagements in support of the Queen and the royal family.

Now a source close to the York family tells New Idea that Sarah Ferguson is shocked her daughters have been targeted like this.

“Fergie knows what it’s like to be the black sheep of the family and up until now she’s supported Harry and Meghan for wanting to follow their own path. But now that they’ve thrown Bea and Eugenie under a bus in this statement, Fergie is taking no prisoners.”

Sarah has reportedly told Andrew to talk to Charles and send a very strong message

to his son and daughter-in-law.

“Bea and Eugenie aren’t to be used as pawns in their battle with the Queen. This is supposed to be [the] happiest times of her daughters’ lives – Bea is getting married and Eugenie is trying for a baby – and it’s so upsetting that they’re being dragged into this mess,” says the insider.

A royal source quoted by the Mirror newspaper agreed that the Sussexes’ recent statement was a dig at Harry’s cousins.

“It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-handedly modernised the monarchy.”

Phil also notes that if the Sussexes are directing their comments at the Yorks or other members of the royal family such as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, there is little

in way of comparison with Meghan and Harry.

“The difference is that they are still based in the UK and are working away quietly performing duties,” says the royal commentator.

He also added that the couple appeared to be unaware of how they were affecting the monarch with their actions.

“They don’t seem to care about the stress they are causing the Queen and the damage they are doing to the monarchy in general,” he said.

“She does not deserve this treatment at her age and after years of devoted service.”

Last week, a source revealed how the Queen is increasingly unhappy about the situation with Harry and Meghan withdrawing from royal life.

“The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and, on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her,” an insider told Vanity Fair.

“She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore. She just wants it over and done with.”

With Harry and Meghan set to return to the UK in order to attend events for Commonwealth Day on March 9, all eyes will be on how they and the rest of the royal family handle the reunion.

“They will stand alongside the Queen and the rest of the royals at the Commonwealth Day event in Westminster Abbey but we all know that behind the scenes there are massive tensions and problems,” notes Phil.

For more, grab this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.