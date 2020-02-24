Married at First Sight’s very own honey and vinegar, Mishel and Steve, welcomed Mishel’s sister Betty and her daughter Eva plus two of Steve’s closest friends Victor and Mike to their place for brunch and a debrief.

WATCH: MAFS' Mishel's daughter calls out Steve for being 'aggressively spoken'

The previous night’s commitment ceremony exposed cracks in Steve and Mishel’s relationship, she wanted to leave and he voted stay, so what’s next for the least compatible couple on the show?

Steve said he’s “here for the marathon, not the sprint” but with Mishel adamant he has to listen, and his seeming inability to, it might be a gruelling race for the pair of them.

Although, before brunch, they seem to be in a good place. Mishel reading out her eight-page inventory of Steve’s faults seems to have helped the pair.