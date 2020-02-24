Married at First Sight’s very own honey and vinegar, Mishel and Steve, welcomed Mishel’s sister Betty and her daughter Eva plus two of Steve’s closest friends Victor and Mike to their place for brunch and a debrief.
WATCH: MAFS' Mishel's daughter calls out Steve for being 'aggressively spoken'
The previous night’s commitment ceremony exposed cracks in Steve and Mishel’s relationship, she wanted to leave and he voted stay, so what’s next for the least compatible couple on the show?
Steve said he’s “here for the marathon, not the sprint” but with Mishel adamant he has to listen, and his seeming inability to, it might be a gruelling race for the pair of them.
Although, before brunch, they seem to be in a good place. Mishel reading out her eight-page inventory of Steve’s faults seems to have helped the pair.
Mishel and Steve welcomed Mishel’s sister Betty and her daughter Eva plus two of Steve’s closest friends Victor and Mike to their place for brunch and a debrief.
But despite Mishel explaining that Steve now seems to be listening, it doesn’t seem to be enough to get him over the line with Eva.
At the table, Mishel says she finds Steve’s tone of voice confronting. Of course, Steve interrupts.
“We were having discussions, but we were talking over each other,” he said. “I’m pretty out there, I’m pretty loud, I’m confident in who I am.”
“Do you think that you tend to overtake and dominate the conversation?” Eva asked him.
“Do you think that you tend to overtake and dominate the conversation?” Eva asked Steve.
Nine
To which Steve explained that he was just loud and had no intention of being aggressive. She didn’t seem convinced.
“He does overpower the conversation,” Eva told the camera. “I don’t want that for my Mum. I want Mum to feel like she’s being heard and respected.”
“I’m not used to someone with your personality I guess,” Eva tells Steve at the table.
Then, in a shockingly romantic moment, Steve confessed that “If I walked away from Mishel today, I would miss her like crazy.”
“He does overpower the conversation,” Eva told the camera. “I don’t want that for my Mum. I want Mum to feel like she’s being heard and respected.”