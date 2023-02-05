Josh said that he and Melissa did not have sex whereas Melissa said that they did… Nine

However, Melissa told MAFS producers a completely different story.

“Was sex last night with Josh good? Yes. Last night went off with a bang! I was looking for a big, burly man to throw me around on the first night and let me tell you, Josh has it covered. Thor does have a big hammer and Thor does not disappoint. I’m on the Josh train now. Boop boop; I’m not getting off,” Melissa shared.

So which one of them was telling the truth???

Well, during Melissa and Josh’s honeymoon, Melissa tried to get Josh back into the bedroom. She rubbed sunscreen all over him, sat on his lap in the pool and eventually took her bikini top off, hoping it would entice her new hubby.

It didn’t though. And Melissa got quite upset and started wondering whether Josh actually liked her or not.

Melissa ultimately decided to confront Josh and we got to find out who lied earlier in the episode…

“They asked you if you’ve had sex with me, right?,” Melissa asked Josh. “They have a few times, and I just said, ‘No,’” Josh answered.

“You’re lying,” Melissa shouted in reply.

“Well, I mean I’ve got some integrity where I’d keep some things for us,” Josh then said.

Melissa got very upset when she found out Josh had lied to keep their sexual encounter private. Nine

Throughout the confrontation, it becomes clear that the newlywed couple are not on the same page when it comes to talking about sex.

“You can say that you’ve f**ked me, it’s okay, we’re both, like, adults,” Melissa told Josh before he interjected with, “I’d never phrase it like that.”

At this point, Josh is asked by a producer if he and Melissa have slept together. And he admits that they have but he isn’t comfortable going into further detail about it.

“I would never talk about that stuff in real life. I’ve got Christian conservative parents, so I didn’t feel the need to shout it from the rooftops. In my heart, I feel something for Mel but I don’t really wanna share everything with everyone. I want to keep some things for us.”

On the other hand, Melissa is extremely upset and tells MAFS producers that she doesn’t understand why Josh doesn’t want to tell the world that they were intimate.

“Sex with your wife is not a bad thing,” Melissa says before adding that this whole saga has definitely driven a “wedge” between her and Josh. We’ll have to wait and see if this issue gets resolved…

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on 9 and 9Now.