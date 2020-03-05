Lizzie couldn't understand why the rest of the cast were so quiet Channel 9

MAFS fans agreed with the reality-returnee, and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about the show.

"They're boring. That's why they brought you back Lizzie," tweeted one viewer.

Another fan agreed: "Hahahhahahah Yes Lizzie they are boring."

"It's just crickets," Lizzie remarked about the dinner party Channel 9

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Married at First Sight star Mishel Karen cut loose – revealing the truth about her feelings towards Elizabeth Sobinoff, revealing she "can’t stand" her.

When asked who annoyed her the most Mishel called Lizzie "annoying" and "fake".

"Far out, it's frustrating as f**k when people weren't real. Out of the originals, no one," she said.

"But out of the intruders, probably Lizzie. She annoyed me but I just kind of ignored her."

Mishel claimed Lizzie was only on the show to gain more notoriety.

"She's fake. She was in it for fame. Like, no one would ever endure this twice. If you had sanity, would you go through the whole experiment as we went through again?" she asked her television husband, Steve Burley.

Mishel branded Lizzie a "fake"

"She wants to be Insta famous, she wants an extra 150 not 150,000 followers."

To his bride's annoyance, Steve admitted Lizzie hardly had a chance to find love in the first place.

"Last year, she was only here for five minutes. We did the whole experiment so it can suck the life out of you. But she only in it for a short time and this time."

Lizzie is on the show for a second chance at love

The Brisbane based school teacher is annoyed the returning bride received the royal treatment on the show.

"She didn't do it like us. She did it in first-class while we did it in third class... No, the luggage area of the plane."