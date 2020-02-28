Channel 9

Which is something she's clearly embracing as she heads in to join the cast on the latest season of the controversial "marriage experiment".

"I'm worth it, I'm worth being loved," Lizzie said.

In the sneak peek video (watch it above!), two new grooms and two new brides, one of which is Elizabeth, will walk down the aisle in the next episodes.

One of Lizzie's possible grooms, a seriously good looking dark haired chap, confesses to "being engaged previously".

The other, a fair-haired man with an impressive gym-toned physique said he "believes in love at first sight."

Viewers will need to tune in on Sunday night to find out which of the men she ends up with...

Will Lizzie meet this guy at the end of the aisle? Channel 9

Or will this be the man of Lizzie's dreams? Channel 9

Earlier this week, Married At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff sparked fears for her health after sharing a seriously skinny selfie to her social media.

Lizzie, who is set give love another shot on season 7 of MAFS, has proudly shown off her slimmer figure in a series of Instagram posts, however fans are concerned she may have lost too much weight.

"Seriously you're to [sic] skinny. Eat something 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮" one fan commented under a snap she shared of herself posing in underwear on Tuesday.

"And I ain’t being rude as I do admire her and her strength but it’s worrying," another said of her extreme weight loss.

Another concerned follower added: "Wow I love you but you don’t look healthy."

Thin Lizzie. Instagram

Fans are worried for the MAFS star as she continues to lose weight Instagram

Lizzie's latest post comes after fans spoke out about her weightloss after she posted another shocking selfie on February 14.

"Way toooo thin now," one person wrote under the photo of the reality star.

"You so thin!" another said.

"Are you well? a concerned fan asked.

Elizabeth looks unrecognisable from the last season of MAFS, dropping a whopping 10kg since she first appeared on the show.

The 28-year-old recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body "at any size".

"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she added.

"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer."

Lizzie's throwbacks left and right. Middle: Lizzie on MAFS last year