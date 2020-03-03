MAFS fans will remember how Sam gave Lizzie glowing compliments on their televised wedding day, only to complain about her physicality to producers and viewers behind her back.

He also cheated on her with co-star, Ines Basic.

The extent of his body-shaming and derogatory comments about their intimacy was brought to Lizzie's attention during the show's reunion episode.

She watched a replay where Sam told viewers, 'I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth to be honest. It's obviously a topic that's troubled her in the past.

'She's got a beautiful face.. maybe I'll get her running in the mornings. She'll be right. We'll get her going,' he said.

As for her second walk down the aisle, Lizzie couldn't be happier with who the experts paired her with - Seb Guilhaus.

Elizabeth's fans cheered during Monday night's episode, because Seb's glowing compliments to the bride were genuine. He even called his new wife his 'dream girl.'

'It just felt easy with him straightaway. He really put me at ease,' Lizzie told the publication.