Hayley’s shock past revealed! Supplied

“I have my own space,” he said. “I’ve had enough. They’ve matched me with a smoking ... tall woman that is inconsiderate and rude and I have put up with it for a few days trying to make the most of this bloody experience.

“I wouldn’t buy the girl a drink at the bar, let alone marry her.”

Former ice addict Hayley also reportedly stormed out of filming after a particularly nasty argument with truck driver David.

Hayley's shocked by the man she's married to. Supplied

Hayley was photographed looking tense as she arrived home alone after filming one of the explosive dinner parties.

The controversial couple may have tried to patch things up on their awkward honeymoon, but it seems their spark fizzled out long ago.

Speaking in his tell-all video diary, David slammed the experts on the reality TV experiment for pairing him with Hayley.

“They found the one woman in Melbourne who was the exact opposite of what I asked for,” he fumed.

“It is just bizarre that they think that is the person I would fall in love with.”

The 32-year-old finance broker can be seen posing topless in a pool. Supplied

David made shock allegations about his TV wife while on honeymoon in Singapore, telling the camera Hayley isn’t as reformed as

she claims to be on the show.

“Her idea of being a reformed drug addict is her saying: ‘I don’t do any hard drugs any more’,” David claimed, going on to make

other shock allegations about his ‘wife’s’ behaviour, which Hayley is yet to comment on.

“I feel for her father. He seemed like a really nice and genuine guy. He kicked her out once before because she was a drug addict. And I don’t think he’s going to be proud that this is the way his daughter has behaved.”

David speaks candidly in his personal video diary. Supplied

He continued his rant by revealing fitness model Hayley was not as “squeaky clean” as she appears to be on camera.

David even accused her of trying to nab lucrative endorsement deals and free products in return for social media shout-outs “once she was famous”.

“It’s all fake,” David said. “All her clothes have brand-new tags on them that were given to her because she told them she would give them a shout-out on Instagram once she gets famous.”

David also blasted the producers of the show for making him feel trapped when he wanted to leave and never see Hayley again.

“The whole thing is just a mess. If this was real life, I would just remove myself from the situation, but they don’t let you leave,” he said.

“It’s literally like a prison.”

The couple infamously feuded on their honeymoon. Channel 9

In his video diary, David slammed a producer for refusing to listen to his complaints about being paired with Hayley.

“[I] was told: ‘If you’re not happy with your match, suck it up. We’re here to make a TV show. We’re not a dating show,’” a source says.

Before the show even aired, Hayley and David’s volatile relationship was exposed when a video emerged of David dipping his wife’s toothbrush into the toilet.

Hayley and David tied the knot on MAFS Season 7. Channel 9

After six weeks of filming, producers reportedly had to give the pair marching orders, deeming their relationship “too toxic” to let it continue in the experiment.

While David has exposed his TV wife for her “fake” personality and claimed her drug-taking days were not behind her, new pictures from Hayley’s shock past, allegedly as a topless waitress and model, have also emerged.

