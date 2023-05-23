"We all knew things would be twisted and taken out of context, that's the risk you take going on a show like MAFS, but they [producers] went too far with Alyssa."
"It wasn't fair and she didn't deserve that."
Viewers were quick to turn on Alyssa, Harrison and Tayla.
But she wasn't the only one to debunk the bad edit, since the brides and grooms regained access to their personal Instagram accounts all sorts of truth bombs have reared their heads.
In an Instagram Q&A, groom Jesse Burford was asked, "Was Harrison just as bad as the edit he got?" to which he replied: "Of course not. None of the villains were. Not Alyssa, not Dan, not Cam, not Tayla, not Shannon and not Adam," he wrote.
"In the same way, the villains aren't that bad, the heroes aren't that perfect either. Myself included."
Jesse has been spilling lots of secrets from his time on MAFS on his social media.
Shortly after Jesse made his comments, bride Tayla Winter gave The Daily Telegraph a detailed breakdown of how producers of the hit reality show "manufactured" scenes.
"You prepare yourself for an unfavourable edit, however, you still think you're somewhat in control of how you're portrayed," she admitted.
"Personally, I thought I was going to get a good edit. When the context is removed, your audio is cut and pasted to create conversations. Your facial expressions and your reactions are something completely different to what actually happened."
"We were told things like: 'Could you do a frustrated face? But you could be doing that to say a mouthful of food you disliked, and then it is edited so you're making that face to a girl walking into a dinner party."
